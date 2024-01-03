Canal Insurance CO Has $784,000 Stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Canal Insurance CO boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO owned approximately 0.07% of NuScale Power worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,898 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,090,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 853,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 351,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power Stock Performance

NYSE SMR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. NuScale Power Co. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NuScale Power ( NYSE:SMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 400.21% and a negative return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuScale Power

Insider Activity at NuScale Power

In related news, insider Chris Colbert sold 75,585 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $436,125.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.