Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 171 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $298.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

