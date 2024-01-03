Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 338 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Netflix were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $5,723,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $468.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $460.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.54. The stock has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

