Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 400 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Shopify were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shopify by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Shopify by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 45.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

