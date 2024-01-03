Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,453 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,574 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11,733.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,515,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason bought 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $13,530,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.