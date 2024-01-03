Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Shell were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $327,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

