Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $268.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

