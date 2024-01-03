Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,542 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

