Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 560,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $254.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.81. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $255.22.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.