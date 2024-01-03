Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.4 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $306.14 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.19 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.01.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

