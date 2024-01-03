Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $391,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

CMCSA stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

