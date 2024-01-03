Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $742,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

