Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 128 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.