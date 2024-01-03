Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

