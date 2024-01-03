Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 2,614 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $866,650,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,242,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,859,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arch Capital Group

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.