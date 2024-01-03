Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 54 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Humana were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $470.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.05 and a 200 day moving average of $478.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

