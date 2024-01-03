Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 645,444 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 645,444 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Motors were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 149.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

