Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 65,463 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,463 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $211.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.