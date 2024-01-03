Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes $345,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 108.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,529.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,494.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,339.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $815.85 and a 1-year high of $1,660.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.