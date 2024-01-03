Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Stake Boosted by Acas LLC

Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 499.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 138,349 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 413,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,622. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

