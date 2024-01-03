Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.
Capricorn Energy Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.67.
About Capricorn Energy
