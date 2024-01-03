Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRNCY opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. Capricorn Energy has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $7.67.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

