Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAH. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $102.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $108.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.9% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.