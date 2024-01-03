CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Down 7.3%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.07. 57,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 167,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARGO Therapeutics
CARGO Therapeutics Stock Down 8.0 %
Insider Activity
About CARGO Therapeutics
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CARGO Therapeutics
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- UniFirst stock falls into the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.