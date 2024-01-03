CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Shares Down 7.3%

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.07. 57,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 167,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRGX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,912,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,692,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

