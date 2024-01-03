Carolyn L. O’boyle Sells 102 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boston Beer Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $8.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $420.49.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 64.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 220.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.38.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

