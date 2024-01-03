Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.18. 248,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 369,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Cassava Sciences Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 484.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.