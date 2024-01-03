Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.18. 248,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 369,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
Cassava Sciences Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences Company Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cassava Sciences
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- UniFirst stock falls into the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.