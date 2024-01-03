CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 136.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

CBZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $215,926.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 3,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $215,926.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,470.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,019 shares of company stock worth $682,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.22 and a 52-week high of $63.12.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.53 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.22%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

