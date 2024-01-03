CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.69

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $5.49. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1,183,400 shares changing hands.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 5 crypto stocks to watch amidst Bitcoin’s ascendance
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Traders are suddenly stampeding these Buffett stocks
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- These pet stocks can rebound in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.