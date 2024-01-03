CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.69

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $5.49. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1,183,400 shares changing hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,404,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,818,000 after purchasing an additional 361,108 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,746,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $50,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,776,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,136,000 after purchasing an additional 153,681 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629,768 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 123,477 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,143,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 59,780 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

