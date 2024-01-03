CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CEMIG Stock Performance

NYSE:CIG opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. CEMIG has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CIG. Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.60 in a report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC raised CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,520,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395,247 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.11% of CEMIG worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About CEMIG

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.