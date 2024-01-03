Cencora (NYSE:COR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.08.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $208.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,374,072 shares of company stock worth $268,391,472 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cencora by 61.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

