Center for Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,913. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $377.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.15.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

