Center for Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $16,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,913,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,023 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

