Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.67. 162,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.53 and its 200 day moving average is $286.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

