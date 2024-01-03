Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $362,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.42. The stock had a trading volume of 292,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,472. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $147.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

