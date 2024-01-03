Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 22,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 91,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 34,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,582,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,671,880. The firm has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

