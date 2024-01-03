Center for Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 42,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 56,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 96,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 35,858 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.07. 932,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,814. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

