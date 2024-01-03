Center for Financial Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,843. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

