Center for Financial Planning Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,043,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 941.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 877,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,521,000 after acquiring an additional 793,067 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 789,244 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,458. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $158.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

