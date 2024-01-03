Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 6,294 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 34.1% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $157,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.86. 1,007,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,494. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $348.06 and a twelve month high of $438.84. The company has a market capitalization of $345.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

