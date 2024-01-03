Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.23. 56,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,137. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

