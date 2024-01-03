Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 419 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after buying an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,450,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,324,000 after buying an additional 2,229,349 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,145,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,346,000 after buying an additional 910,216 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. 17,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,189. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

