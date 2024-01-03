Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Short Interest Up 11.2% in December

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,446. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

