Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 91,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 88,079 shares.The stock last traded at $44.37 and had previously closed at $44.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

Central Garden & Pet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $25.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 538.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 66.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

