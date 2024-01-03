Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 537,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CENTA traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. The stock had a trading volume of 96,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet are going to split on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CENTA. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,359.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 86,602 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 43.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

