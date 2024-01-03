Central Garden & Pet Stock to Split on Friday, January 5th (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) shares are going to split before the market opens on Friday, January 5th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 5th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

CENTA opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $45.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $25.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

CENTA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146 shares in the company, valued at $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 648,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 32,425 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

