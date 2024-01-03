Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 1.8%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. 8,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 166,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95.
Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts expect that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Puerto by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
