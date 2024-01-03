Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Up 8.4% in December

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,430,500 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 11,462,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 56.4 days.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

