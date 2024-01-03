Channel Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Channel Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHD traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. 1,269,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.