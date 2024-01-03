Channel Wealth LLC Buys 79 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $176.65. 145,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,164. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

