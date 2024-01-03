Channel Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Channel Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.7% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after acquiring an additional 497,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.03. 334,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,307. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.63. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.