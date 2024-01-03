Channel Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,944,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $23,044,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Linde by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $408.65. 251,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,965. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $198.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.12.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

